Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:30 PM
Trump returns to Washington for first time since 2020 defeat

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235

WASHINGTON, July 26: Donald Trump returns Tuesday to Washington for the first time since he left the White House after a failed attempt to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.
Trump, increasingly teasing a bid to win back the presidency in 2024, is set to address the America First Policy Institute, a think tank run by allies.
He'll be appearing in a city riveted by weeks of hearings held by a Democratic-run House of Representatives committee on the January 6, 2021 riot where Trump supporters stormed Congress, trying to stop certification of the election result.
The Republican continues repeatedly to push his lie in speeches that he was robbed of victory in 2020, but America First Policy Institute spokesman Marc Lotter said Trump would be looking ahead, rather than back.
"This is a policy speech he will be giving," he told CNN.
However, Trump is unlikely to deviate too far from his typically incendiary blend of right-wing nationalism, anti-immigrant rhetoric and conspiracy theories about the election.
The Capitol riot hearings, which revealed harrowing details of the assault on Congress and also the attempt by Trump political backers to overturn the election through manipulation of the complicated US electoral system, are believed to have damaged Trump. Biden, who at the start of his presidency went out of his way to avoid so much as mentioning Trump's name, launched a blistering broadside Monday on the Republican's failure to pull back his mob of             supporters.    -AFP


