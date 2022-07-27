Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UK PM rivals spar over tax, China in first head-to-head TV debate

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260

LONDON, July 26: Britain's two prime ministerial contenders clashed fiercely over tax, China and character on Monday night in their first head-to-head televised debate, as Rishi Sunak seeks to peg back the frontrunner Liz Truss.
The primetime debate kicked off a crucial 12-day period featuring three such live TV duels and four husting events in front of Conservative party members who will decide the contest and begin receiving their postal votes next week.
The weeks-old Tory leadership contest to replace outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson has turned increasingly bitter, with both camps fiercely briefing against each other.
Monday's BBC debate showcased that acrimony, with former finance minister Sunak savaging Foreign Secretary Truss' plans to slash taxes immediately -- a key dividing line between the pair.
"I don't think that's right, I don't think it's responsible and it's certainly not Conservative," he interjected as she detailed her proposals.
"If we follow Rishi's plans, we are headed for a recession," Truss replied, accusing him of raising taxes "to the highest rate for 70 years".
"I would act immediately -- I understand that people... are struggling," Truss added. The leadership contest comes as Britain grapples with a cost-of-living crisis that has seen inflation surge to a 40-year high.
Sunak has vowed to curb this before cutting taxes, and called Truss' plans "a short-term sugar rush".
Opinion polls put Truss well ahead among the Tories' roughly 200,000 members, after she and Sunak emerged as the run-off candidates in a series of votes by Tory MPs.
The winner will be announced on September 5.
Sunak's resignation as finance minister earlier this month over Johnson's scandal-hit leadership helped spark the downfall of the outgoing premier.
That has angered some of the party grassroots.
Meanwhile questions about his family's tax affairs and his prior decision to retain US residency have also dented his popularity.
Truss initially struggled to gain momentum, but eventually made the run-off by winning over the party's right-wing MPs with vows to cut tax and deregulate.
A snap poll showed Conservative voters thought Truss edged Monday's debate, by 47 to 38 percent.
Over the weekend, Sunak announced plans to crack down on China's influence, calling it the "number-one threat" to domestic and global security.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malaysia says Myanmar executions make ‘a mockery’ of ASEAN peace plan
3 recent French wildfires were arson: Prosecutors
Grandfather of Palestinian militant Yehya Miri reacts after Israeli forces
Trump returns to Washington for first time since 2020 defeat
Russia's Defence Ministry: Grain coordination centre launched in Istanbul
Congress Party members of parliament shout slogans
UK PM rivals spar over tax, China in first head-to-head TV debate
Russian gas cut hits Europe economic hopes


Latest News
Two killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Two fishermen go missing after boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh's 56% mobile phone users live in Dhaka
Madrashagirl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
PM: Have enough forex reserves to meet up to 9 months of imports
PM offers land to set up D-8 Economic Zone
Highest population in Dhaka, lowest in Barishal
Rain likely to drench country in 24 hours
Man killed in Rajshahi road accident
PM calls for global solidarity to face looming humanitarian crisis
Most Read News
Major offences taking place in banking sector: HC
World condemns Myanmar junta for cruel execution of activists
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes
Russia wants to end Ukraine's unacceptable regime: Lavrov
Global Covid cases surpass 576 million
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan can reunite: Haryana CM
Sri Lanka's fuel rationing plan amid severe shortage
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Plant species of Bangladesh
5 of UK expat family found unconscious in Sylhet, father, son die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft