Bangladesh Sepak Takraw Team became third in the men Quadrant division-1 and Regu division-1 events jointly in the 35th Kings Cup Sepaktakraw World Championships 2022 held in Bangkok. Bangladesh reached in the semi-final of men Quadrant division-1 beating New Zealand by 2-0 sets, while lost by 0-2 against Cambodia in the semi-final to secure the third place. In the Regu event semi-final losing the match against India by 0-2 sets Bangladesh secured the third place. photo: Observer DESK