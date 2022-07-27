Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Sepak Takraw Team became third in the men Quadrant

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248

Bangladesh Sepak Takraw Team became third in the men Quadrant

Bangladesh Sepak Takraw Team became third in the men Quadrant

Bangladesh Sepak Takraw Team became third in the men Quadrant division-1 and Regu division-1 events jointly in the 35th Kings Cup Sepaktakraw World Championships 2022 held in Bangkok. Bangladesh reached in the semi-final of men Quadrant division-1 beating New Zealand by 2-0 sets, while lost by 0-2 against Cambodia in the semi-final to secure the third place. In the Regu event semi-final losing the match against India by 0-2 sets Bangladesh secured the third place.        photo: Observer DESK


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nigeria President Buhari praises 'outstanding' Amusan
No-nonsense Ten Hag stamps mark on new-look United
Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training ground for talks on future
Macron seeks to calm concerns over Paris 2024 Olympics
Sweden unhappy at VAR 'catastrophe' before England semi-final
Popp explodes for Germany after ending Euro woe
Bangladesh Sepak Takraw Team became third in the men Quadrant
Report finds Cricket Scotland 'institutionally racist'


Latest News
Two killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Two fishermen go missing after boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh's 56% mobile phone users live in Dhaka
Madrashagirl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
PM: Have enough forex reserves to meet up to 9 months of imports
PM offers land to set up D-8 Economic Zone
Highest population in Dhaka, lowest in Barishal
Rain likely to drench country in 24 hours
Man killed in Rajshahi road accident
PM calls for global solidarity to face looming humanitarian crisis
Most Read News
Major offences taking place in banking sector: HC
World condemns Myanmar junta for cruel execution of activists
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes
Russia wants to end Ukraine's unacceptable regime: Lavrov
Global Covid cases surpass 576 million
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan can reunite: Haryana CM
Sri Lanka's fuel rationing plan amid severe shortage
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Plant species of Bangladesh
5 of UK expat family found unconscious in Sylhet, father, son die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft