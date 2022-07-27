Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh U-20 soccer team prepared for India test

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280

Bangladesh U-20 national football team during the pool session on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar, India. photo: BFF

Bangladesh U-20 national football team during the pool session on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar, India. photo: BFF

After a winning start against Sri Lanka, motivated Bangladesh U-20 national football team are prepared to face their Indian counterpart in their second match of SAFF U-20 Championship scheduled to be held today (Wednesday) at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.
The match kicks off at 4.30 pm (BST).
Ahead of the India match, the booters skipped regular training and completed their recovery session, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).
Earlier, Bangladesh managed a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Sri Lanka, courtesy of Mirazul Islam's all-important goal in the 71st minute of the match.
In the remaining matches, Bangladesh will meet the Maldives on July 29 and compete against Nepal on August 2. All the matches will be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
The top two teams will qualify for the final which will be held on August 5.  
A total of five teams-- defending champions India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives-- are taking part in the tournament which is being held in round robin league basis.

Bangladesh U-20 squad:
Mohammad Emon, Mohammad Asif, Shanto Kumar Ray, Tanvir Hossain, Imran Khan, Ashikur Rahman, Samuel Raksam, Shahin Ahammad, Rajon Hawladar, Azizul Hoque Ananto, Sirajul Islam Rana, Sojol Tripura, Nazmul Huda Faysal, Akkas Ali, Mojibor Rahman Jony, Moinul Islam Moin, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Nahian, Mursed Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Sajed Hasan Jummon, Piyash Ahmmed Nova and Miraj Islam.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nigeria President Buhari praises 'outstanding' Amusan
No-nonsense Ten Hag stamps mark on new-look United
Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training ground for talks on future
Macron seeks to calm concerns over Paris 2024 Olympics
Sweden unhappy at VAR 'catastrophe' before England semi-final
Popp explodes for Germany after ending Euro woe
Bangladesh Sepak Takraw Team became third in the men Quadrant
Report finds Cricket Scotland 'institutionally racist'


Latest News
Two killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Two fishermen go missing after boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh's 56% mobile phone users live in Dhaka
Madrashagirl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
PM: Have enough forex reserves to meet up to 9 months of imports
PM offers land to set up D-8 Economic Zone
Highest population in Dhaka, lowest in Barishal
Rain likely to drench country in 24 hours
Man killed in Rajshahi road accident
PM calls for global solidarity to face looming humanitarian crisis
Most Read News
Major offences taking place in banking sector: HC
World condemns Myanmar junta for cruel execution of activists
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes
Russia wants to end Ukraine's unacceptable regime: Lavrov
Global Covid cases surpass 576 million
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan can reunite: Haryana CM
Sri Lanka's fuel rationing plan amid severe shortage
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Plant species of Bangladesh
5 of UK expat family found unconscious in Sylhet, father, son die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft