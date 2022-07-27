Bangladesh U-20 soccer team prepared for India test



Bangladesh U-20 national football team during the pool session on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar, India. photo: BFF

The match kicks off at 4.30 pm (BST).

Ahead of the India match, the booters skipped regular training and completed their recovery session, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

Earlier, Bangladesh managed a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Sri Lanka, courtesy of Mirazul Islam's all-important goal in the 71st minute of the match.

In the remaining matches, Bangladesh will meet the Maldives on July 29 and compete against Nepal on August 2. All the matches will be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The top two teams will qualify for the final which will be held on August 5.

A total of five teams-- defending champions India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives-- are taking part in the tournament which is being held in round robin league basis.



Bangladesh U-20 squad:

Mohammad Emon, Mohammad Asif, Shanto Kumar Ray, Tanvir Hossain, Imran Khan, Ashikur Rahman, Samuel Raksam, Shahin Ahammad, Rajon Hawladar, Azizul Hoque Ananto, Sirajul Islam Rana, Sojol Tripura, Nazmul Huda Faysal, Akkas Ali, Mojibor Rahman Jony, Moinul Islam Moin, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Nahian, Mursed Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Sajed Hasan Jummon, Piyash Ahmmed Nova and Miraj Islam. -BSS











After a winning start against Sri Lanka, motivated Bangladesh U-20 national football team are prepared to face their Indian counterpart in their second match of SAFF U-20 Championship scheduled to be held today (Wednesday) at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.The match kicks off at 4.30 pm (BST).Ahead of the India match, the booters skipped regular training and completed their recovery session, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).Earlier, Bangladesh managed a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Sri Lanka, courtesy of Mirazul Islam's all-important goal in the 71st minute of the match.In the remaining matches, Bangladesh will meet the Maldives on July 29 and compete against Nepal on August 2. All the matches will be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.The top two teams will qualify for the final which will be held on August 5.A total of five teams-- defending champions India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives-- are taking part in the tournament which is being held in round robin league basis.Bangladesh U-20 squad:Mohammad Emon, Mohammad Asif, Shanto Kumar Ray, Tanvir Hossain, Imran Khan, Ashikur Rahman, Samuel Raksam, Shahin Ahammad, Rajon Hawladar, Azizul Hoque Ananto, Sirajul Islam Rana, Sojol Tripura, Nazmul Huda Faysal, Akkas Ali, Mojibor Rahman Jony, Moinul Islam Moin, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Nahian, Mursed Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Sajed Hasan Jummon, Piyash Ahmmed Nova and Miraj Islam. -BSS