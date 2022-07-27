

Ex-MP Abbas Ali passes away

Abbas Ali, the former president and General Secretary of the Joypurhat District Awami League, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital.

Assistant Director (media) of the Parliament Nurul Abshar confirmed this to media.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former lawmaker Abbas Ali Mandal. In a message of condolence, she said, "Abbas Ali Mandal was a dedicated worker of the ideal of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and pro-people political leader."

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the ruling Awami League, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Besides, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and AL Organising Secretary and Whip of Jatiya Sangsad Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon also expressed their deep shock and sorrow at the death of Abbas Ali Mandal.

