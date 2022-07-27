Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ex-MP Abbas Ali passes away

PM mourns his death

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237
Staff Correspondent

Ex-MP Abbas Ali passes away

Ex-MP Abbas Ali passes away

Former Member of Parliament from Joypurhat-1 constituency Abbas Ali Mandal passed away at a hospital in the capital on Tuesday morning.
Abbas Ali, the former president and General Secretary of the Joypurhat District Awami League, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital.
Assistant Director (media) of the Parliament Nurul Abshar confirmed this to media.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former lawmaker Abbas Ali Mandal. In a message of condolence, she said, "Abbas Ali Mandal was a dedicated worker of the ideal of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and pro-people political leader."
Sheikh Hasina, also President of the ruling Awami League, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Besides, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and AL Organising Secretary and Whip of Jatiya Sangsad Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon also expressed their deep shock and sorrow at the death of Abbas Ali Mandal.
Abbas Ali was elected Member of Parliament from Joypurhat-1 as a candidate of Bangladesh Awami League in third national parliament election in 1986. From 1975 to 1998, he served as the general secretary of the district Awami League and as the convener of the district Awami League from 1998-2004.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-MP Abbas Ali passes away
Five placed on 2-days remand
Timely steps taken to face crisis: Quader
An EC under partisan govt can’t hold credible polls: Fakhrul
PM reluctant to increase fertilizer price : Minister
Sajeeb Wazed Joy turns 52 today
Water level of Jamuna, Dhaleswari, Jhenai on the rise, people fear severe erosion
Even though the sky remains cloudy, city dwellers suffered from stuffy day


Latest News
Two killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Two fishermen go missing after boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh's 56% mobile phone users live in Dhaka
Madrashagirl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
PM: Have enough forex reserves to meet up to 9 months of imports
PM offers land to set up D-8 Economic Zone
Highest population in Dhaka, lowest in Barishal
Rain likely to drench country in 24 hours
Man killed in Rajshahi road accident
PM calls for global solidarity to face looming humanitarian crisis
Most Read News
Major offences taking place in banking sector: HC
World condemns Myanmar junta for cruel execution of activists
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes
Russia wants to end Ukraine's unacceptable regime: Lavrov
Global Covid cases surpass 576 million
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan can reunite: Haryana CM
Sri Lanka's fuel rationing plan amid severe shortage
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Plant species of Bangladesh
5 of UK expat family found unconscious in Sylhet, father, son die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft