Five placed on 2-days remand

CHATTOGRAM July 26: Chattogram Court granted two days remand to five students each for sexually assault of one female students of Chattogram University on Tuesday.

Judicial Magistrate of Chattogram Farzana Akhtar granted remand after hearing.

The remanded students are, Mohammed Azim, a second year of Islamic history student at CU, was identified as the main perpetrator, Nurul Afsar Babu, a second-year anthropology student at CU, M Nur Hussain Shaon, 22, Hathazari College, Sociology First year student, Masud Rana ,22, Hathazari College Second year student and another Saiful also a student of Hathazari College. The Hathazari Police applied for 7 days remand of those students but the court granted two days of it.

Besides, National University cancelled the studentship of two students of Hathazari College for alleged sexual assault of one female student of Chattogram University. Two students are, M Nur Hussain Shaon, 22, Hathazari College, Sociology First year student, Masud Rana, 22, Hathazari College Second year student.

Earlier the Chattogram University authoroties expelled two students for life for the same offence. They are Mohammed Azim, a second year of Islamic history student at CU, was identified as the main perpetrator, Nurul Afsar Babu, a second-year anthropology student at CU.











