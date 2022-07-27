Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

CU Students Sexual Assault

Five placed on 2-days remand

NU cancels studentship of two students

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM July 26: Chattogram Court granted two days remand to five students each for sexually assault of one female students of Chattogram University on Tuesday.
Judicial Magistrate of Chattogram Farzana Akhtar granted remand after hearing.
The remanded students are, Mohammed Azim, a second year of Islamic history student at CU, was identified as the main perpetrator, Nurul Afsar Babu, a second-year anthropology student at CU, M Nur Hussain Shaon, 22, Hathazari College, Sociology First year student, Masud Rana ,22, Hathazari College Second year student and another Saiful also a student of Hathazari College. The Hathazari Police applied for 7 days remand of those students but the court granted two days of it.
Besides, National University cancelled the studentship of two students of Hathazari College for alleged sexual assault of one female student of Chattogram University. Two students are, M Nur Hussain Shaon, 22, Hathazari College, Sociology First year student, Masud Rana, 22, Hathazari College Second year student.
Earlier the Chattogram University authoroties expelled two students for life for the same offence. They are Mohammed Azim, a second year of Islamic history student at CU, was identified as the main perpetrator, Nurul Afsar Babu, a second-year anthropology student at CU.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-MP Abbas Ali passes away
Five placed on 2-days remand
Timely steps taken to face crisis: Quader
An EC under partisan govt can’t hold credible polls: Fakhrul
PM reluctant to increase fertilizer price : Minister
Sajeeb Wazed Joy turns 52 today
Water level of Jamuna, Dhaleswari, Jhenai on the rise, people fear severe erosion
Even though the sky remains cloudy, city dwellers suffered from stuffy day


Latest News
Two killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Two fishermen go missing after boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh's 56% mobile phone users live in Dhaka
Madrashagirl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
PM: Have enough forex reserves to meet up to 9 months of imports
PM offers land to set up D-8 Economic Zone
Highest population in Dhaka, lowest in Barishal
Rain likely to drench country in 24 hours
Man killed in Rajshahi road accident
PM calls for global solidarity to face looming humanitarian crisis
Most Read News
Major offences taking place in banking sector: HC
World condemns Myanmar junta for cruel execution of activists
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes
Russia wants to end Ukraine's unacceptable regime: Lavrov
Global Covid cases surpass 576 million
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan can reunite: Haryana CM
Sri Lanka's fuel rationing plan amid severe shortage
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Plant species of Bangladesh
5 of UK expat family found unconscious in Sylhet, father, son die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft