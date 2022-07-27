Timely steps taken to face crisis: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the government has taken timely steps to face the fall-out of the ongoing global economic crisis.

"The current crisis is a global one. Precautionary measures are being taken so that Bangladesh is not hit hard by this crisis," he said in a statement. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said his party thinks that it would not be difficult to overcome any crisis if the people make a united effort.

He urged the people to be responsible, economical and exercise austerity in the use of state resources.

Lambasting BNP leaders for raising questions over the country's reserves of foreign currencies, the AL general secretary said the stock was never above US$ 5 billion during their regime.

He said Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit the country's record highest of more than US$ 48 billion due to the economic development and good governance under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The export income of Bangladesh has exceeded US$ 50 billion under the leadership of Hasina as well, said Quader.

The foreign exchange reserves of many developed countries have fallen alarmingly due to the energy price hike in the world market, he said. -UNB













