Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

An EC under partisan govt can’t hold credible polls: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office in the city on Tuesday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office in the city on Tuesday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said it is impossible for any Election Commission to hold a credible election defying the instructions of a polls-time partisan government.
"I do not want to talk about the Election Commission. Our point is clear that there can never be a free and fair election under a partisan government," he said.
Speaking at a press conference, at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, the BNP leader also said Awami League has retained power for three terms in a row by introducing "electoral autocracy under cover of democracy."
"Many political scientists call it a hybrid regime that ultimately deprived people of their voting rights...under a partisan government, the Election Commission doesn't have the scope to hold credible elections going beyond the instructions of that administration," he said.
Fakhrul made the remarks as journalists drew his attention to Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal's comment that the next election will be held as per the law unlike the national election held in 2018 as the current commission has come to deliver on its promises, not to make a U-turn. Fakhrul also disclosed the outcomes of a virtual meeting of the BNP standing committee held on Monday.
He said their meeting elaborately discussed load shedding and the dire crisis in the power sector that has made public life miserable.
The BNP leader said their policymakers think the power outages are badly affecting the production in industry and agriculture alongside adversely affecting the economy.
"The meeting felt that this deadlock in the power sector has been created due to installation of power plants in excess of demand by the government ignoring the rules and regulations only to protect interests of its own businessmen, serious corruption in giving opportunities for setting up quick rental power plants, the expenditure of a lot of money in the name of capacity charges."
He said though the 19 quick rental power stations-set up under the government's special law were supposed to be closed long ago, they are still in operation unnecessarily. "A good number of rental power plants are getting huge sums of money as capacity charges even though they are not producing any power. The BNP leader also alleged that the government has to pay Tk54, 000 crore to the rental power plants for three years without the generation of electricity.
"Around Tk42, 000 crore went into the pockets of the government-baked traders. The government paid a total of $8.54 billion dollars as capacity charges over the last one decade. Signing deals with many power plants without properly determining the demand for electricity, the government has created an opportunity for corrupt traders to loot," the BNP standing committee observed.
Referring to Tk 2.18 lakh crores state debt in the power sector, they said "Foreign debt in the sector is Tk 1.97 lakh crores. This loan will have to be repaid with interest over the next 30 years from 2024, which will be taken from people's pockets."
Referring to recent statistics of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the meeting said the country witnessed a nine-year high 7.56 per cent inflation in June of FY 2021-22. "Alongside the 42 per cent poverty rate, a fresh five lakh people are falling below the poverty line because of the unelected government's wrong economic policy."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-MP Abbas Ali passes away
Five placed on 2-days remand
Timely steps taken to face crisis: Quader
An EC under partisan govt can’t hold credible polls: Fakhrul
PM reluctant to increase fertilizer price : Minister
Sajeeb Wazed Joy turns 52 today
Water level of Jamuna, Dhaleswari, Jhenai on the rise, people fear severe erosion
Even though the sky remains cloudy, city dwellers suffered from stuffy day


Latest News
Two killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Two fishermen go missing after boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh's 56% mobile phone users live in Dhaka
Madrashagirl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
PM: Have enough forex reserves to meet up to 9 months of imports
PM offers land to set up D-8 Economic Zone
Highest population in Dhaka, lowest in Barishal
Rain likely to drench country in 24 hours
Man killed in Rajshahi road accident
PM calls for global solidarity to face looming humanitarian crisis
Most Read News
Major offences taking place in banking sector: HC
World condemns Myanmar junta for cruel execution of activists
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes
Russia wants to end Ukraine's unacceptable regime: Lavrov
Global Covid cases surpass 576 million
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan can reunite: Haryana CM
Sri Lanka's fuel rationing plan amid severe shortage
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Plant species of Bangladesh
5 of UK expat family found unconscious in Sylhet, father, son die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft