PM reluctant to increase fertilizer price : Minister

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque on Tuesday said that despite price hike of fertilizer due to import paying higher price and local production shortage, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not want to increase fertilizer price in the country for the sake of the country farmers.

"The country's Urea fertilizer production reduced due to shortage of gas supply in the factories. In this situation, the government is trying to meet up the fertilizer demands by importing with high price. Consequently, the fertilizer price will be hiked. But, the PM does not want to hike the price considering the condition of the farmers," he said while briefing to media in his ministry conference room at the Secretariat.

The briefing was organised to inform media about the newly introduced 'Agricultural Important Person (AIP) Award' in the country for giving the farmers and agriculture related persons the facilities that the Commercially Important Persons (CIPs) get from the government. This year, the government has selected 13 farmers, producers and persons to be given Agricultural Important Person (AIP) Awards for their excellence in the development of the agriculture sector. This state honour for successful farmers and agriculture related persons, formulated last year, will be as similar in status as the CIPs. The awards will be handed over to the selected awardees in a function on Wednesday at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.











