Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:27 PM
Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247
Staff Correspondent

Sajeeb Wazed Joy turns 52 today

Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina's only son and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's first grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy has completed 51 and is stepping to 52.
On Jul 27 in 1971, Joy was born to country's prominent nuclear scientist MA Wazed Miah and Bangabandhu's eldest daughter Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka amid the Great Liberation War.
He is now ICT Affairs Adviser to PM.
His excellence earned him the honour of being selected as one of the "250 Young Global Leaders of the World" in 2007 Davos summit of World Economic Forum, which is said to largely set the global affairs.
On February 25 in 2009, Sajeeb Wazed officially joined the Awami League as a primary member of the Rangpur district unit of the party within days and as an IT policy analyst, unveiled the concept paper and action plan for the government's ambitious "Digital Bangladesh" campaign.
The aim was to develop a strong ICT industry in Bangladesh and initiate e-governance and IT education on a mass scale to materialize Bangabandhu's dreams of a prosperous Bangladesh in the new century.


