Water level of Jamuna, Dhaleswari, Jhenai on the rise, people fear severe erosion

The water level of all the rivers in the district, including the Jamuna, Dhaleswari and Jhenai rivers in Tangail, has started rising again due to the downpour from the hills and few days of drizzle.

On the other hand, erosion has continued in Govindasi, Arjuna, Gabsara and Nikrail of Bhuyapur upazila due to the decrease of jamuna water in the last few weeks.

As a result of erosion, 1500 houses in these areas have already disappeared into the river.

As the water rises again, the people of the riverside area fear severe erosion. However, Tangail District Water Development Board said that there is no danger of flooding this time.

Locals including Hriday Mandal of Valkutia village of Govindasi union of Bhuyapur upazila said that earlier they had faced sufferings due to floods as around four hundreds houses including our village have been destroyed. Again, the water is increasing for the last 2-3 days and as a result, there is a danger of flooding. "We are spending days in fear of erosion as the water increases again," he said.

According to District Water Development Board sources, in 24 hours from Monday 6:00am to Tuesday 6:00am, the water level of Jamuna river increased by 2 cm at Porabari point to 172 cm, Jhenai river water increased by 23 cm at Jokarchar point in 123 cm at the danger level . The river has risen 28 cm at Elasin Point and is flowing 187 cm below the low tide line.

Tangail District Water Development Board Executive Engineer Md. confirmed the increase in water on Tuesday, July 26. He said that for the past few days, the water in all the rivers, including the Jamuna river, has been increasing.

There is no danger of flooding even if the water rises.

He also said that the process of laying geo-bags to prevent river erosion is ongoing. Day and night temperature may remain unchanged, says Met Office. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur in several places of the country, said a Met Office release valid for 24 hours commencing at 9:00am on Tuesday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions, it said.

Moderately heavy to heavy falls may occur in isolated places over Bangladesh. Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged. Bangladesh's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 33.8C at Ishurdi and the minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 24C at Sitakunda.







The sun will set at 6:45pm on Tuesday and rise at 5:26am on Wednesday in the capital.


















