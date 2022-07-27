Covid: 4 more die, 621 new cases reported

The country recorded four more Covid-19-linked deaths with 621 new cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the latest figures, the country's total fatalities reached 29,275 while the caseload 2,002,944, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate dropped to 6.14 per cent from Monday's 7.84 per cent as 10,053 samples were tested.

The deceased included two men and two women. Two of them were from Chattogram, and one each from Dhaka and Sylhet divisions.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. The recovery rate rose to 96.78 per cent from Monday's 96.75 per cent. In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.

Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on November 20 last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year. -UNB











