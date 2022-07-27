IBBL Dhaka East and Cumilla Zone hold half-yearly business confce



Moreover Md. Aminur Rahman and Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, Executive Vice Presidents and Shahidullah Majumder, Head of Cumilla Zone also attended the program. Branch incumbents, Investment in-charges and Foreign Exchange in-charges of the branches under the Zones took part in the conference. Dhaka East and Cumilla Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised half-yearly Business Development Conference on virtual platform recently. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the conference as chief guest, says a press release.Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee and Md. Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Engr. A F M Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Md. Mahboob Alam, Mizanur Rahman and Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents attended it.Moreover Md. Aminur Rahman and Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, Executive Vice Presidents and Shahidullah Majumder, Head of Cumilla Zone also attended the program. Branch incumbents, Investment in-charges and Foreign Exchange in-charges of the branches under the Zones took part in the conference.