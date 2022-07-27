

AB Bank signs Escrow Agreement with Jhilmil Residential BD Ltd

Sharif Ahmed MP, Honorable State Minister of Housing and Public Works graced the signing ceremony with his presence, says a press release.

Md. Shahid Ullah Khandaker, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Public Works and Haznah Md. Hashim, High Commissioner of Malaysia to the People's Republic of Bangladesh also attended the event.

Md. Anisur Rahman Miah, PAA, Chairman, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK),Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Ltd and Dr. Sharifah Sabrina BTE Abdullah, Chairman, SVC Jhilmil Residential BD Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.





