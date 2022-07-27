Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘$67b export is possible amid unstable global market’

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Shamsul Huda

Md Shahidul Islam

Md Shahidul Islam

As the country exported goods worth $52 billion in the last financial year (2021-22), it won't be difficult to fetch $67 billion from exports in the current fiscal year.
Despite an unstable global situation and different challenges, Bangladesh may be able to achieve the target of exporting $58 billion worth of goods. The remaining may come from service sector.  Md Shahidul Islam, Managing Director, Rupa Group told this while talking with The Daily Observer.
But in the ongoing crisis situation measures must be taken to avoid giving wrong signals to buyers. He believes, for example, area based load-shedding should not be in big scale and should not be everyday media headlines. Buyers may get panicked about the country's capacity to meet order.  
The power cut decision by the government is an administrative matter and it could be done just issuing few letters to related departments. The existing noisy talks in public about power cut and power generating problems should be stopped and should not be highlighted in a big way.
He said this is a reality that energy problem is looming large and to save foreign currency the government has taken some measures to limit import of luxury goods and also introduced area based power cut for several hours daily. But power connections to manufacturing units should be continued.
 "Once export sector is unhurt buyers will be confident in placing orders and they will be assured that we have no problem in manufacturing units", he said.
Among few challenges Mr Islam who is also a former first vice president of the BGMEA pointed to several ongoing problems like inflation, energy crisis and fast depletion of forex reserves.
He said, "Due to growing inflation in western market, our middle and lower end RMG customers will face problem in purchasing clothes but it will not affect the higher end customers. Inflation does not hurt high purchasing capacity people. As most of our RMG products are for middle and low end people, there could be trouble in export market".
On the other hand prices of cotton yarns are increasing in the local market. In the last 1-1.5 years cotton yarn manufacturers are raising yarns prices. "Due to this many of our buyers have shifted their orders to Pakistan as they offer low prices, he said.
"But the spinners now understand they were losing market and reducing prices and buyers are coming back to us."
The former BGMEA leader said exports may decline in September as order flow is slowing down. "But I am optimistic that the situation will not be worse."
He insisted for tapping Russian market affected by war and embargoes. China, Turkey and Iran have captured the lost market and Bangladesh is missing. He emphasized on higher diplomatic efforts to restore the Russian market. "We must be around to produce winter and summer clothes for European markets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka East and Cumilla Zone hold half-yearly business confce
AB Bank signs Escrow Agreement with Jhilmil Residential BD Ltd
‘$67b export is possible amid unstable global market’
Lufthansa to cancel nearly all German flights Wednesday
Chambers sign MoU to boost BD Malaysian trade
BB asks banks to cut power, fuel use
Money changers turn away customers as dollar soars
Stocks extend gaining streak


Latest News
Two fishermen go missing after boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh's 56% mobile phone users live in Dhaka
Madrashagirl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
PM: Have enough forex reserves to meet up to 9 months of imports
PM offers land to set up D-8 Economic Zone
Highest population in Dhaka, lowest in Barishal
Rain likely to drench country in 24 hours
Man killed in Rajshahi road accident
PM calls for global solidarity to face looming humanitarian crisis
99 mounds of hilsa caught in one net from Meghna
Most Read News
Major offences taking place in banking sector: HC
World condemns Myanmar junta for cruel execution of activists
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes
Russia wants to end Ukraine's unacceptable regime: Lavrov
Global Covid cases surpass 576 million
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan can reunite: Haryana CM
Sri Lanka's fuel rationing plan amid severe shortage
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Plant species of Bangladesh
5 of UK expat family found unconscious in Sylhet, father, son die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft