‘$67b export is possible amid unstable global market’



Md Shahidul Islam

Despite an unstable global situation and different challenges, Bangladesh may be able to achieve the target of exporting $58 billion worth of goods. The remaining may come from service sector. Md Shahidul Islam, Managing Director, Rupa Group told this while talking with The Daily Observer.

But in the ongoing crisis situation measures must be taken to avoid giving wrong signals to buyers. He believes, for example, area based load-shedding should not be in big scale and should not be everyday media headlines. Buyers may get panicked about the country's capacity to meet order.

The power cut decision by the government is an administrative matter and it could be done just issuing few letters to related departments. The existing noisy talks in public about power cut and power generating problems should be stopped and should not be highlighted in a big way.

He said this is a reality that energy problem is looming large and to save foreign currency the government has taken some measures to limit import of luxury goods and also introduced area based power cut for several hours daily. But power connections to manufacturing units should be continued.

"Once export sector is unhurt buyers will be confident in placing orders and they will be assured that we have no problem in manufacturing units", he said.

Among few challenges Mr Islam who is also a former first vice president of the BGMEA pointed to several ongoing problems like inflation, energy crisis and fast depletion of forex reserves.

He said, "Due to growing inflation in western market, our middle and lower end RMG customers will face problem in purchasing clothes but it will not affect the higher end customers. Inflation does not hurt high purchasing capacity people. As most of our RMG products are for middle and low end people, there could be trouble in export market".

On the other hand prices of cotton yarns are increasing in the local market. In the last 1-1.5 years cotton yarn manufacturers are raising yarns prices. "Due to this many of our buyers have shifted their orders to Pakistan as they offer low prices, he said.

"But the spinners now understand they were losing market and reducing prices and buyers are coming back to us."

The former BGMEA leader said exports may decline in September as order flow is slowing down. "But I am optimistic that the situation will not be worse."

He insisted for tapping Russian market affected by war and embargoes. China, Turkey and Iran have captured the lost market and Bangladesh is missing. He emphasized on higher diplomatic efforts to restore the Russian market. "We must be around to produce winter and summer clothes for European markets.











