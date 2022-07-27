Chambers sign MoU to boost BD Malaysian trade

Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dewan Perniagaan Melayu Malaysia (Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia) (DPMM) to enhance trade and investment ties with Malaysia.

BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir and DPMM President Dr Haji Abd Halim Bin Husin inked the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at a meeting at the BMCCI conference room in the city on Monday.

Syed Almas Kabir said on this occasion that the deal between the two chambers will play a vital role to increase trade and investment relationship between the two friendly nations.

He said bilateral trade relations between Bangladesh and Malaysia have been cemented since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries on 31 January 1972. In recent years, trade between Bangladesh and Malaysia is expanding increasingly, he added.

He said BMCCI is always trying to enhance collaboration between BMCCI members and Malaysian business communities which help them to know each other and expand their trade ties.

Dr Haji Abd Halim bin Husin, also a vice president of the National Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM), expressed his satisfaction on overall trade and investment situation of Bangladesh and hoped that the existing ties between the two nations will further strengthen in future.

Abd Halim bin Husin arrived in Bangladesh along with a business delegation to participate in D-8 Chambers of Commerce (D-8 CCI) summit.

Vice President Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Joint Secretary General Rubaiyat Ahsan and Directors Sifat Ahmed Chaudhuri, and Md Mamunur Rahman were present during the meeting. -BSS



