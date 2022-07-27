Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Chambers sign MoU to boost BD Malaysian trade

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dewan Perniagaan Melayu Malaysia (Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia) (DPMM) to enhance trade and investment ties with Malaysia.
BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir and DPMM President Dr Haji Abd Halim Bin Husin inked the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at a meeting at the BMCCI conference room in the city on Monday.
Syed Almas Kabir said on this occasion that the deal between the two chambers will play a vital role to increase trade and investment relationship between the two friendly nations.
He said bilateral trade relations between Bangladesh and Malaysia have been cemented since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries on 31 January 1972. In recent years, trade between Bangladesh and Malaysia is expanding increasingly, he added.
He said BMCCI is always trying to enhance collaboration between BMCCI members and Malaysian business communities which help them to know each other and expand their trade ties.
Dr Haji Abd Halim bin Husin, also a vice president of the National Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM), expressed his satisfaction on overall trade and investment situation of Bangladesh and hoped that the existing ties between the two nations will further strengthen in future.
Abd Halim bin Husin arrived in Bangladesh along with a business delegation to participate in D-8 Chambers of Commerce (D-8 CCI) summit.
Vice President Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Joint Secretary General Rubaiyat Ahsan and Directors Sifat Ahmed Chaudhuri, and Md Mamunur Rahman were present during the meeting.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka East and Cumilla Zone hold half-yearly business confce
AB Bank signs Escrow Agreement with Jhilmil Residential BD Ltd
‘$67b export is possible amid unstable global market’
Lufthansa to cancel nearly all German flights Wednesday
Chambers sign MoU to boost BD Malaysian trade
BB asks banks to cut power, fuel use
Money changers turn away customers as dollar soars
Stocks extend gaining streak


Latest News
Two fishermen go missing after boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh's 56% mobile phone users live in Dhaka
Madrashagirl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
PM: Have enough forex reserves to meet up to 9 months of imports
PM offers land to set up D-8 Economic Zone
Highest population in Dhaka, lowest in Barishal
Rain likely to drench country in 24 hours
Man killed in Rajshahi road accident
PM calls for global solidarity to face looming humanitarian crisis
99 mounds of hilsa caught in one net from Meghna
Most Read News
Major offences taking place in banking sector: HC
World condemns Myanmar junta for cruel execution of activists
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes
Russia wants to end Ukraine's unacceptable regime: Lavrov
Global Covid cases surpass 576 million
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan can reunite: Haryana CM
Sri Lanka's fuel rationing plan amid severe shortage
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Plant species of Bangladesh
5 of UK expat family found unconscious in Sylhet, father, son die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft