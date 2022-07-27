Video
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:26 PM
Home Business

Stocks extend gaining streak

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) witnessed an upward trend on Tuesday like the previous session on their buying spree.
DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 29.35 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 6,112. Two other indices also closed higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 12.82 points to finish at 2,190 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 1.66 points to close at 1,334.
Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, jumped to a three-week high to Tk 8.38 billion on the country's premier bourse, rising 31 per cent over the previous day's mark of Taka 6.40 billion.
Of the 382 issues traded, 177 advanced, 172 declined and 33 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. Beximco was the most-traded stock, followed by IPDC Finance, Fortune Shoes, Kattali Textile and Beximco Pharma.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -rising 49 points to settle at 17,972 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -gaining 30 points to close at 10,767.
Of the issues traded, 139 declined, 122 advanced and 37 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 9.37 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Taka 210 million.    -BSS


