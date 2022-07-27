Video
Made in Bangladesh Week website launched

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's apex garment makers' body, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), in association with the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) is all set to organise the 'Made in Bangladesh Week' from 12 to 18 November.
A website was also launched recently in connection with the Made in Bangladesh Week' or MIB Week.
As per the information shared by the trade body, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the event, which will, reportedly, accommodate a number of programmes including the 3rd Dhaka Apparel Summit, Sustainability Leadership (TSL) Award, Sustainable Design & Innovation Award, etc.


