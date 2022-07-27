

Made in Bangladesh Week website launched

A website was also launched recently in connection with the Made in Bangladesh Week' or MIB Week.

As per the information shared by the trade body, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the event, which will, reportedly, accommodate a number of programmes including the 3rd Dhaka Apparel Summit, Sustainability Leadership (TSL) Award, Sustainable Design & Innovation Award, etc.





















