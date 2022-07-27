BRAC Bank, BRAC SDP to create job opportunities for youths

Video
Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

BRAC Bank and BRAC Skills Development Program (SDP) have joined hands to create employment opportunities for the youth of the country.
Under the partnership, BRAC Bank will have access to a trained pool of fresh graduates for job opening in the bank, says a press release.
BRAC SDP provides skills training and employment-related support to young people across Bangladesh, focusing particularly on people living in vulnerable and hard-to-reach areas.
Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking; Chowdhury Moinul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO, BRAC Bank; and senior officials of the both organizations were also present at the partnership signing ceremony held at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Monday.   
 Akhteruddin Mahmood, Head of Human Resources, BRAC Bank; and Safi Rahman Khan, Director - Education, Skills Development & Migration, BRAC; signed the agreement.
This alliance will be mutually beneficial for the two organizations as BRAC SDP will be able to ensure job placement of its graduates while BRAC Bank will get officers for its entry level positions with required skillsets.
Commenting on the alliance, Syed Abdul Momen said, "As a values-based organization, BRAC Bank believes in 'leaving no one behind'. We are committed to helping the youth realize their full potential. We believe this initiative will ensure shared prosperity in the society by creating opportunities for the young people at grassroots level."


