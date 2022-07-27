Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

30 win smartphones bringing remittances thru bKash

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

30 win smartphones bringing remittances thru bKash

30 win smartphones bringing remittances thru bKash

To encourage the freelancers to bring remittance instantly from all over the world to their bKash account through Payoneer, bKash organized a campaign to let them win a smartphone every day during Ramadan.
A total of 30 freelancers won a smartphone each by bringing the highest payment to their bKash account on a single day. Recently, the prizes were handed over to the winners at the head office of bKash, says a press release.
Sayed Jilany, Vice President of Remittance Partnership Management department of bKash's Commercial division handed over the prizes to the winners. Other high officials from bKash and Payoneer were also present at the event.
bKash organized this campaign to bring more dynamism to the booming freelancing sector and encourage receiving easy and hassle-free remittances through legal channel. The time and cost-effective remittance receiving service of bKash has also facilitated freelancers to focus more on their work avoiding the hassle of waiting in long queues at the counters for withdrawing their payment.
bKash customers can easily register to a new Payoneer account, or link their existing account from the 'Remittance' icon of the bKash app. Once linked, freelancers can instantly bring their remittance to their bKash accounts and use the received money for any purpose including 'Send Money', 'Pay Bill', online/offline 'Payment', 'Cash Out', etc.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka East and Cumilla Zone hold half-yearly business confce
AB Bank signs Escrow Agreement with Jhilmil Residential BD Ltd
‘$67b export is possible amid unstable global market’
Lufthansa to cancel nearly all German flights Wednesday
Chambers sign MoU to boost BD Malaysian trade
BB asks banks to cut power, fuel use
Money changers turn away customers as dollar soars
Stocks extend gaining streak


Latest News
Two fishermen go missing after boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh's 56% mobile phone users live in Dhaka
Madrashagirl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
PM: Have enough forex reserves to meet up to 9 months of imports
PM offers land to set up D-8 Economic Zone
Highest population in Dhaka, lowest in Barishal
Rain likely to drench country in 24 hours
Man killed in Rajshahi road accident
PM calls for global solidarity to face looming humanitarian crisis
99 mounds of hilsa caught in one net from Meghna
Most Read News
Major offences taking place in banking sector: HC
World condemns Myanmar junta for cruel execution of activists
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes
Russia wants to end Ukraine's unacceptable regime: Lavrov
Global Covid cases surpass 576 million
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan can reunite: Haryana CM
Sri Lanka's fuel rationing plan amid severe shortage
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Plant species of Bangladesh
5 of UK expat family found unconscious in Sylhet, father, son die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft