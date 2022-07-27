Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Unilever sales jump on higher prices, but profit slips

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Unilever sales jump on higher prices, but profit slips

Unilever sales jump on higher prices, but profit slips

LONDON, July 26: British consumer goods group Unilever said Tuesday that first-half revenues jumped on higher prices, but net profit fell on rising costs and taxation.
Turnover leapt 15 percent to 29.6 billion euros ($30.2 billion) in first six months of 2022 compared with a year earlier, but sales volumes fell, Unilever said in a statement.
Profit after tax slid almost seven percent to 2.9 billion euros on higher finance, input and restructuring costs, alongside slowing world economic growth.
Unilever manufactures food, cleaning and beauty products, including Magnum ice-cream, Cif surface cleaner and Dove soap.
Input costs are soaring on the back of runaway inflation -- and global supply-chain pressures.
"Unilever has delivered a first-half performance which builds on our momentum of 2021, despite the challenges of high inflation and slower global growth," said chief executive Alan Jope.
Sales were "driven by strong pricing to mitigate input cost inflation, which, as expected, had some impact on volume".
The company warned that the outlook remains blighted by soaring cost inflation.
"High-input cost inflation has been widespread across our markets, and it is expected to remain elevated in the second half," Unilever said.
Alex Smith, analyst at research group Third Bridge, forecast more price hikes were likely in the coming months as a result.
"Inflation will continue to erode Unilever's margins for the next 12-18 months, although margin pressure has been partly mitigated by price increases in the first half," Smith noted.
"Our experts see further price increases in the second half."
Unilever had experienced strong demand for hand and household cleaning products during the coronavirus outbreak.
It cautioned Tuesday that China's renewed lockdowns had weighed on the Asian giant's consumer spending in the second quarter of this year.
Unilever became a wholly British company at the end of 2020 after it completed a merger of its Dutch and British corporate entities.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka East and Cumilla Zone hold half-yearly business confce
AB Bank signs Escrow Agreement with Jhilmil Residential BD Ltd
‘$67b export is possible amid unstable global market’
Lufthansa to cancel nearly all German flights Wednesday
Chambers sign MoU to boost BD Malaysian trade
BB asks banks to cut power, fuel use
Money changers turn away customers as dollar soars
Stocks extend gaining streak


Latest News
Two fishermen go missing after boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh's 56% mobile phone users live in Dhaka
Madrashagirl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
PM: Have enough forex reserves to meet up to 9 months of imports
PM offers land to set up D-8 Economic Zone
Highest population in Dhaka, lowest in Barishal
Rain likely to drench country in 24 hours
Man killed in Rajshahi road accident
PM calls for global solidarity to face looming humanitarian crisis
99 mounds of hilsa caught in one net from Meghna
Most Read News
Major offences taking place in banking sector: HC
World condemns Myanmar junta for cruel execution of activists
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes
Russia wants to end Ukraine's unacceptable regime: Lavrov
Global Covid cases surpass 576 million
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan can reunite: Haryana CM
Sri Lanka's fuel rationing plan amid severe shortage
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Plant species of Bangladesh
5 of UK expat family found unconscious in Sylhet, father, son die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft