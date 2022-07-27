Shohoz clarifies why Rly ticket was not issued to a customer





As he did not have enough money in his MFS account, he cashed in BDT 3000 in his MFS mobile wallet and at 9.37 am he tried to pay the due amount of BDT 2680. But according to railway official terms as he failed to pay the due amount within the 15-minute session, his booking was cancelled, Shohoz JV said in a statement.

Tickets were not issued as Shohoz JV did not receive the money; the amount was frozen in Mohiuddin Roni's mobile wallet :

No amount from Mohiuddin Roni's mobile wallet was transferred into Shohoz JV's account, rather the amount was frozen in his mobile wallet. According to the terms, as the tickets were not successfully issued, the amount was unfrozen and returned to the consumer through an automatic reconciliation process by the financial service provider within the next 3 working days. This is a tested, safe and globally recognized process of reconciliation. The terms of the process generally vary based on the organization involved. For instance, all banks and MFSs under the jurisdiction of Bangladesh Bank conducts refunds according to their own terms within a stipulated time.

There was no negligence while providing service; Mohiuddin Roni received his money well ahead of the time mentioned in the terms:

Service was provided to Mohiuddin Roni following the terms and conditions mentioned in the ticketing website of Bangladesh Railway (www.eticket.railway.gov.bd). According to Bangladesh Railway terms and conditions (mentioned both in the ticketing website and app) although he was supposed to receive the money within 8 working days, the amount worth the four tickets was returned to his MFS wallet within the next 3 working days.

Mohiuddin Roni got service in 2 minutes: As Mohiuddin Roni contacted (13 June, 10.14 am) the official email address (

Allegation of money being deducted without entering his PIN is untrue: As per one of Mohiuddin Roni's key allegations, money was deducted from his mobile financial account despite him not providing his PIN code, a claim which is untrue. His mobile banking service provider has already presented all the evidence negating his false claims.

Shohoz-Synesis-Vincen JV commenced managing Bangladesh Railway's ticketing system on 25 March, 2022. Over the last 4 months, millions of transactions have been successfully managed by our ticketing platform.



Mohiuddin Roni initiated his ticket purchase process for four tickets from Dhaka to Rajshahi through the eticket portal of Bangladesh Railway on June 13 at 8.36 am.As he did not have enough money in his MFS account, he cashed in BDT 3000 in his MFS mobile wallet and at 9.37 am he tried to pay the due amount of BDT 2680. But according to railway official terms as he failed to pay the due amount within the 15-minute session, his booking was cancelled, Shohoz JV said in a statement.Tickets were not issued as Shohoz JV did not receive the money; the amount was frozen in Mohiuddin Roni's mobile wallet :No amount from Mohiuddin Roni's mobile wallet was transferred into Shohoz JV's account, rather the amount was frozen in his mobile wallet. According to the terms, as the tickets were not successfully issued, the amount was unfrozen and returned to the consumer through an automatic reconciliation process by the financial service provider within the next 3 working days. This is a tested, safe and globally recognized process of reconciliation. The terms of the process generally vary based on the organization involved. For instance, all banks and MFSs under the jurisdiction of Bangladesh Bank conducts refunds according to their own terms within a stipulated time.There was no negligence while providing service; Mohiuddin Roni received his money well ahead of the time mentioned in the terms:Service was provided to Mohiuddin Roni following the terms and conditions mentioned in the ticketing website of Bangladesh Railway (www.eticket.railway.gov.bd). According to Bangladesh Railway terms and conditions (mentioned both in the ticketing website and app) although he was supposed to receive the money within 8 working days, the amount worth the four tickets was returned to his MFS wallet within the next 3 working days.Mohiuddin Roni got service in 2 minutes: As Mohiuddin Roni contacted (13 June, 10.14 am) the official email address ( [email protected] ) of Bangladesh Railway for support, he received an email within 2 minutes (13 June, 10.16 am) asking for the necessary information. However, he did not respond to the email with the required information.Allegation of money being deducted without entering his PIN is untrue: As per one of Mohiuddin Roni's key allegations, money was deducted from his mobile financial account despite him not providing his PIN code, a claim which is untrue. His mobile banking service provider has already presented all the evidence negating his false claims.Shohoz-Synesis-Vincen JV commenced managing Bangladesh Railway's ticketing system on 25 March, 2022. Over the last 4 months, millions of transactions have been successfully managed by our ticketing platform.