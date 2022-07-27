

Yamaha Riders Club honours Parisha, the brave lady

YRC members participate in various activities on motorcycle as well as many positive social activities of the country.

On July 21, 2022, the robbers took the Mobile phone of Parisha Akhter, a Master's Degree student of Zoology department of Jagannath University, while she was in a traffic signal in the Karwanbazar, Dhaka. After losing the mobile phone, Parisha did not stop despite being disappointed. On the same day, while robbing another person's mobile phone from the same place, she caught the robber red handed and beaten up.

After the incident the news was published in the leading media. It went viral on social media. Based on the report, YRC members find out Parisha Akther and gave her a reception with honor and assurance her to be stand by her side to inspire other women at any situation.









