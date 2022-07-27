Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Yamaha Riders Club honours Parisha, the brave lady

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Business Desk

Yamaha Riders Club honours Parisha, the brave lady

Yamaha Riders Club honours Parisha, the brave lady

Yamaha Riders Club (YRC) is an associates of Yamaha motorcycle riders in Bangladesh. There are branches of this motorcycle club in every districts of the country and they have about 3,500 members across the country.
YRC members participate in various activities on motorcycle as well as many positive social activities of the country.
 On July 21, 2022, the robbers took the Mobile phone of Parisha Akhter, a Master's Degree student of Zoology department of Jagannath University, while she was in a traffic signal in the Karwanbazar, Dhaka. After losing the mobile phone, Parisha did not stop despite being disappointed. On the same day, while robbing another person's mobile phone from the same place, she caught the robber red handed and beaten up.
After the incident the news was published in the leading media. It went viral on social media. Based on the report, YRC members find out Parisha Akther and gave her a reception with honor and assurance her to be stand by her side to inspire other women at any situation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka East and Cumilla Zone hold half-yearly business confce
AB Bank signs Escrow Agreement with Jhilmil Residential BD Ltd
‘$67b export is possible amid unstable global market’
Lufthansa to cancel nearly all German flights Wednesday
Chambers sign MoU to boost BD Malaysian trade
BB asks banks to cut power, fuel use
Money changers turn away customers as dollar soars
Stocks extend gaining streak


Latest News
Two fishermen go missing after boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh's 56% mobile phone users live in Dhaka
Madrashagirl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
PM: Have enough forex reserves to meet up to 9 months of imports
PM offers land to set up D-8 Economic Zone
Highest population in Dhaka, lowest in Barishal
Rain likely to drench country in 24 hours
Man killed in Rajshahi road accident
PM calls for global solidarity to face looming humanitarian crisis
99 mounds of hilsa caught in one net from Meghna
Most Read News
Major offences taking place in banking sector: HC
World condemns Myanmar junta for cruel execution of activists
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes
Russia wants to end Ukraine's unacceptable regime: Lavrov
Global Covid cases surpass 576 million
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan can reunite: Haryana CM
Sri Lanka's fuel rationing plan amid severe shortage
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Plant species of Bangladesh
5 of UK expat family found unconscious in Sylhet, father, son die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft