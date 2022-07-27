Video
Kenya urges BD to invest in its Agri, ICT sectors

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 291
Business Correspondent

A 10-member Kenyan government delegation led by Amb Moi Lemoshia holds a meeting with Dhaka Chamber at DCCI's at Gulshan Centre on Tuesday.

"Kenya has a warm diplomatic relation with Bangladesh, now we want to turn it into a good trade relation", Director General, Bilateral and Political Affairs of Kenya Amb. Moi Lemoshia said this at a meeting with Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Monday.
A 10-member government delegation led by Amb Moi Lemoshia attended the meeting with Dhaka Chamber at DCCI's Gulshan Centre.
Lemoshia invited Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to invest in agriculture and ICT sector in Kenya that will give them an access to other African countries since the country is a member of Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and East African Community (EAC).
He also proposed to establish a joint trade commission to accelerate bilateral trade and to identify the bottlenecks. Kenya's economy is also SME driven like Bangladesh, therefore he suggested for joint collaboration of SME sector of both the countries.
For technology transfer and training he urged for private sector's strong partnership and Chamber to Chamber relation.
DCCI Acting President Monowar Hossain said Bangladesh is a suitable place for investment. He said regular exchange of business delegation, B2Bs with SMEs of Bangladesh and Kenya and regular trade exhibition will open up new window of opportunities.
If the private sector and public sector of both the countries can work together with shared objectives, we can create more bilateral trade and investment opportunities enhancing the insignificant bilateral trade of only USD24.80 million.
DCCI Director Khairul Majid Mahmud said in Bangladesh huge infrastructure development is going on. He urged Kenyan importer to import jute and jute goods from Bangladesh.
He also stressed on contract farming over there, requested to establish Kenyan mission in Dhaka, direct air connectivity between Dhaka and Nairobi and easing visa processing.
Tareque Muhammad, High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Nairobi and Members of the Board of Directors of DCCI were present at the meeting.




