Kenya keen to enhance trade relations with Bangladesh

Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:24 PM
Home Business

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 297

Kenya is keen to enhance trade and investment relations with Bangladesh as Nairobi is interested in signing G2G agreement and MoU between the two country's apex trade organizations alongside establishing direct flight to and from Dhaka.
Director General of Bilateral and Political Affairs Ambassador Moi Lemoshira made this statement during a discussion meeting with FBCCI held at its office on Monday, said a press release.
 Moi Lemoshira is leading a Kenyan delegation to Bangladesh.
He informed that Kenya is soon going to launch High Commission in Dhaka. Discussion is going on between Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Kenya Airways to establish direct flight, he further added.
Lemoshira informed that food processing, skills development, health sector, real estate, ICT and manufacturing are the most potential sectors for Bangladesh to invest in Kenya. "Investing in Kenya will open up the door to the entire African market for Bangladesh," he claimed.
Ambassador Lemoshira said that Nairobi has adopted the Indo-Pacific strategy. Hence, Bangladesh appears as one of the most important strategic partners to Kenya.
FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu informed that Kenya may import readymade garments, leather and plastic goods, ceramics, processed seafood and agro products from Bangladesh to enhance bilateral trade.
Besides, mutual cooperation should be increased in tourism, ICT, blue economy and agriculture. Kenya is the member country of African Union- a free trade area consisting of 54 countries, East and South African Common market (COMESA) and East African Community.
Therefore, establishing trade ties with Kenya would play a significant role for Bangladeshi products to access the African market, Babu added.
He informed that Bangladeshi businessmen are keen to invest in Kenyan garments, apparels, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and agro processing sector.
FBCCI Vice President Md. Amin Helaly ensured that all kinds of support from FBCCI would be given to strengthen bilateral relations.
 FBCCI Director Engr. Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir has shown interest in investing in power plants and rail infrastructures in Kenya if the Kenyan Government provides proper support.
Another FBCCI Director S.M. Shafiuzzaman urged Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals companies for tapping the potentials in Kenya.
Director Priti Chakraborty called for establishing cooperation in health and manpower development between the two countries.
Deputy High Commissioner of the Kenya High Commission in Delhi Irene Oloo, Trade Counsellor Jared Mayieka, Directors of FBCCI Hafez Harun, Md. Naser, S M Jahangir Alam (Manik), Syed Sadat Almas Kabir, Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu) and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present, among others, at the meeting.    -BSS


