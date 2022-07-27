Bangladesh, Kenya set to form Joint Trade Commission



Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Kenyan head of delegation Ambassador Moi Lemoshira shake hands after signing a MoUs during first Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held between the two sides at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh and Kenya on Sunday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries at the Foreign Service Academies during a Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Kenyan head of delegation Ambassador Moi Lemoshira signed the MoU during first Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held between Bangladesh and Kenya at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

A 10-member Kenyan government delegation, led by Amb Moi Lemoshia, is now visiting Dhaka and conducted several meetings with the trade bodies to expedite the business between the two countries.

Lemoshia invited Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to invest in agriculture and ICT sector in Kenya that will give them an access to other African countries since the country is a member of Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and East African Community (EAC).

Moi Lemoshia met leaders of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) at its Gulshan Centre in the city on Monday and proposed to establish a joint trade commission to accelerate bilateral trade and to identify the bottlenecks to doing business here.

"If the private sector and public sector of both the countries can work together with shared objectives, we can create more bilateral trade and investment opportunities enhancing the insignificant bilateral trade of only US$24.80 million," Acting President of DCCI Monowar Hossain said.

In his speech, Amb Moi Lemoshia said Kenya has a warm diplomatic relation with Bangladesh and now they want to turn it into a good trade relation.

"Kenya's economy is also SME driven so is in Bangladesh, therefore he suggested for joint collaboration of SME sector of both the countries. For technology transfer and training he urged for private sector's strong partnership and chamber to chamber relation," he added.

Acting President of DCCI Monowar Hossain said Bangladesh is a suitable place for investment.

He said regular exchange of business delegation, B2Bs with the SMEs of Bangladesh and Kenya and regular trade exhibition will open up new window of opportunities. DCCI Director Khairul Majid Mahmud said that in Bangladesh huge infrastructure development is going on.

He urged Kenyan importers to import jute and jute goods from Bangladesh.

He stressed on contract farming over there, requested to establish Kenyan mission in Dhaka, direct air connectivity between Dhaka and Nairobi and easing visa processing.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Nairobi Tareque Muhammad and members of the Board of Directors of DCCI were also present during the meeting.

















