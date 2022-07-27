Barishal farmers busy for preparing seed beds of early winter vegetables

BARISHAL, July 26: Marginal farmers in the district are passing busy time to prepare the seed beds of early winter vegetables cultivation this season.

It has been seen that the marginal farmers are spending busy time tending to the seed bed for vegetable cultivation in advance of winter at Charmonai Union of Sadar upazila of the district due to less rainfall this year.

In the upcoming winter, farmers are expecting a bumper production in vegetable cultivation as the weather is favorable.

Farmers of the region hoped that the inauguration of the much-awaited Padma Bridge will be created a new trend in the winter vegetable business this year.

They said the produced vegetables of the district can be reached in the capital within three to three and a half hours after mitigating the local demands. As a result, the farmers will get fair price.

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said marginal farmers in the area are passing busy times to cultivate various early winter vegetables including gourd, radish, cauliflower, cabbage, tomato, radish, spinach, brinjal, corolla, beans, etc.

At present, the vegetables price in the retail and wholesale markets is also very good. So, the farmers will be benefited financially through cultivating these vegetables.

Farmers Mustafa, Sariful and Sabuj Mia of Nalua Union under Bakerganj upazila of the district said currently they are passing busy times while cultivating gourd, brinjal, bean and tomato on their cropland. -BSS