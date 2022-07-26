Video
89.51pc Cabinet decisions implemented since Jan 2019

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Some 89.51 per cent decisions taken by the Cabinet from January 2019 to June 2022, have been implemented.
The Cabinet took a total of 810 decisions during the period. Of them, 725 have already been executed, while the implementation of remaining 85 others is underway, according to a report placed at the Cabinet meeting held on
Monday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the meeting virtually form from her official residence Ganabhaban. Other cabinet members and officials concerned were at the meeting room of the Cabinet Division in Bangladesh Secretariat.
"The implementation rate of the cabinet's decisions since January 2019 was 89.51 percent," said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at press briefing at Bangladesh Secretariat.
According to the report, some 252 decisions (97.67pc) out of 258 decisions taken by the Cabinet in 2019 were implemented, while 242 ones (96.41pc) out of 251 decisions taken in 2020 were executed, 151 ones (83.89pc) out of 180 decisions taken in 2021 were implemented and 80 others (66.12pc) out of 121 decisions taken in 2022 (till June) were executed.    -UNB



