Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:19 AM
DMT to determine iron ore reserve in Dinajpur

Barapukuria signs deal with consultant

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Shahnaj Begum

Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Ltd has signed a contract with DMT Consulting Ltd to determine the reserve of iron ore and its commercial potential at Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur.
On June 19 in 2019, the Geological Survey of Bangladesh (GSB) announced that they discovered the country's first magnetic mine or iron ore at Dinajpur's Hakimpur upazila. The discovery of the iron mine is a first in Bangladesh.
"Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Ltd and DMT Consulting Ltd , Company Secretary of BCMCL Umme Selina Akhter and Managing Director of DMT Dr Vassilis Roubos signed the contract on Monday on behalf of their organizatons," Energy Ministry said on Monday.
Currently only five countries -- Brazil, the United States, Canada, Sweden
and Australia -- mine the magnetite iron ore.
GSB detected the mineral substance while drilling a well at Mushidpur, about 3 kilometers east of Isabpur village, in 2013, and six years later they started digging at Isabpur village on April 19 in 2019.
"A 400-foot thick iron layer has been discovered at a depth of 1,330 feet and the layer stretches over an area of 6 to 10 square kilometers," GSB officials said, adding that they drilled 1,380 to 1,750 feet beneath the surface.
At that time GSB claimed that the deposit was found at Isabpur village in Hakimpur and the ore contained higher iron contents compared to most other such mines across the globe. GSB said the percentage of iron in the mine was 60, while in most other mines elsewhere in the world it is below 50.
The geologist said the Hakimpur mine also appeared to be a source of copper, nickel, chromium and limestone at a depth of 1,150 feet.


