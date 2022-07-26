Teknaf UNO made OSD

Video
Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Kaisar Khosru, a senior assistant secretary of the civil administration, has been made an officer on special duty (OSD) for his derogatory comment and verbally abusing a journalist over phone.
While briefing media at Secretariat after Monday's
Cabinet meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam asked the authorities concerned to execute the decision immediately.
The Cabinet meeting was held at the Secretariat within Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The PM joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other Cabinet members connected from Secretariat's Cabinet meeting room.
Earlier on Sunday, Cox's Bazar district administration issued a show-cause notice against UNO Khosru following the complaints against him for verbally abusing the journalist from Teknaf Upazila.
The notice asked the accused to provide an explanation for his indecent behaviour, said Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid.
The Cabinet Secretary said that the authority concerned has been asked to make him OSD immediately. Further actions will be taken following the directives of the High Court.
He said there are lots of allegations against the officials working in the field level. The language that the UNO used with the journalist is unacceptable.
"However, there are around 492 UNOs working across the country. You cannot expect good behaviour from all of them as everyone will not be equal. We have asked to make him OSD. The authorities have also been asked to take further actions following the directives of the court," he added.
He also added, "In the meeting with the divisional commissioners held on Sunday, I have given strict warning about such behaviours. They will sit and talk with the UNO and other field level officials to behave and conduct positively with the people. It's not only the matter of journalists. He cannot use such languages with anyone. You have to talk with people considering your positions."
According to a report published by an online news portal on Thursday, houses under the government's Ashrayan Project in Hnila's Hoabrang area were inundated, causing suffering to at least 27 families.
Later, the UNO called the journalist, Saiful Farhad from his official number at night and used abusive language against him.
On Friday at Hill Down Circuit House, Deputy Commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid met with top leaders of Cox's Bazar Press Club and local Journalist Union regarding the incident.
Meanwhile, UNO Kaiser Khosru apologised to the reporter for the language he used.
The High Court on Sunday wanted to know what administrative action was taken against UNO Khosru.
The court came up with the order as senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan brought the matter to court's attention.


