Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Over 14,000 children die in BD due to drowning every year

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Marking the World Drowning Prevention Day, WHO and Unicef on Monday called on the governments, development partners, communities and individuals each to do their part to raise awareness and work to prevent the untimely deaths of thousands of children across the country. Each year, over 14,000 children in Bangladesh die due to drowning.
Although largely unrecognized, drowning is the second leading cause of death for children under the age of five in the country, making it a major public
health problem.
"It is heart-breaking that so many lives are lost each year in this country. We know that these deaths are preventable. We urge individuals, communities and the government to join us in raising awareness and doing all we can to ensure every child's right to survive and thrive," said Sheldon Yett, Unicef representative to Bangladesh.
Globally, drowning claims the lives of over 230,000 people every year.
Nine in ten drowning cases occur in low-and middle-income countries, with children under the age of five being at the highest risk.
In Bangladesh, where large areas of land remain submerged due to yearly floods, the absence of awareness and swimming skills can prove to be life-threatening.
Children in rural areas who grow up near bodies of water are also exposed to the risk of drowning daily.
Drowning is a significant public health concern and the third leading cause of unintentional death worldwide. Drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children in Bangladesh.
WHO recommends strategies and interventions to prevent drowning and continues to promote a multisectoral approach. By enhancing multisectoral collaboration, promoting strong leadership on drowning prevention, and implementing necessary actions, we can prevent the tragedy of drowning and achieve a safer, healthier future for all," said Dr Bardan Jung Rana, WHO representative to Bangladesh.
Evidence shows that drowning is preventable through low-cost solutions. Increased awareness among families and communities, providing safety and swimming skills for children and adolescents, ensuring childcare facilities for pre-school children, and national policies and investments for prevention can make a significant difference.
In 2021, the United Nations General Assembly declared July 25 as World Drowning Prevention Day to acknowledge drowning as a leading cause of death around the world and highlight that every drowning death is preventable.
WHO and Unicef have been working with government and non-government partners around the country to increase awareness on drowning prevention and provide children and adolescents with safe swimming skills.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
89.51pc Cabinet decisions implemented since Jan 2019
DMT to determine iron ore reserve in Dinajpur
Teknaf UNO made OSD
Over 14,000 children die in BD due to drowning every year
Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi laid to rest at his village home
Digital evidence admissible in court
Flood loss estimated at Tk 86,812cr: Ministry
The long wait of coastal fishermen has ended as fishing


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft