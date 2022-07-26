Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi laid to rest at his village home

Deputy Speaker Advocate Md Fazle Rabbi Miah was laid to rest in Shaghata upazila of Gaibandha at his family graveyard on Monday.

He was buried in Gotia village at family graveyard beside his father, mother and son's graves at about

5:30pm after the third namaz-e-janaza held at Bharatkhali school ground in the afternoon.

Fazle Rabbi Miah was given a guard of honour before the namaz-e-janaza.

Earlier, an Emirates flight carrying his body landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at about 8:40am after departing from New York of United States at 11:00pm on Sunday.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held at the Muslim Center of Jamaica in New York after Zohr prayers on Sunday. His second namaz-e-janaza was held at 10:30 am at the National Eidgah in the city and third at Bharatkhali school ground.

Fazle Rabbi Miah, also the lawmaker from Gaibandha-5 constituency, breathed his last at 4:00pm on July 22 (NY Time) at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York while undergoing treatment.











