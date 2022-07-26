Flood loss estimated at Tk 86,812cr: Ministry

Assets and crops of more than Tk 86,811.66 crore were damaged during the floods hit in the country in second week of May this year, according to the estimate of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.

The information was disseminated at a press briefing held in the ministry on Monday after the meeting of the 'Inter-Ministerial Disaster Management Coordination Committee' held with State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman in the chair.

Later, the state minister briefed media about the damages and the initiatives the government has taken to recover the huge amount of losses of the flood affected people and region.

Dr Enamur said in the second week of May, heavy rainfall was recorded in the country's north and eastern region. Same time, heavy rain shower occurred in the Meghalaya, Assam and Tripura region in India during the same period.

"As a result, the rivers of Sylhet region started flowing above the danger level due to the heavy rainfall and upstream water entered the country through the rivers. In this situation, flood situation was created in Sylhet and Sunamganj and nearby districts in mid-May and it spread in 18 districts gradually," he added. The state minister said that crops of some Tk 1,258.54 crore was damaged completely while crops of some Tk 55,957.21 crore was damaged partially during the flood.

During the flood, houses of Tk 364.85 crore were damaged completely and Tk 1,355.03 crore was damaged partially. Besides, bridges, culverts, pucca roads, brick-build road and soil roads, educational institutions, mosques, madrashahs, temples, dams were also damaged in the flood. Including all, the amount of total damages raised at Tk 86,811.66 crore, he added.

The state minister informed that the government has tried to stand beside the people during the massive disaster providing necessary relief supports.

Till July 21 from April 1 this year, the government has allocated 7,020 metric tons of rice, Taka nine crore cash, 1,40,132 packet dried and other foods, Tk 40 lakh for buying baby foods, Tk 40 lakh for cattle feed for the affected people. Besides, Tk 2.61 lakh and 8,700 bundle corrugated iron sheets were also distributed among the flood victims for building houses, he added.









