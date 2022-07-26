Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Flood loss estimated at Tk 86,812cr: Ministry

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Staff Correspondent

Assets and crops of more than Tk 86,811.66 crore were damaged during the floods hit in the country in second week of May this year, according to the estimate of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.
The information was disseminated at a press briefing held in the ministry on Monday after the meeting of the 'Inter-Ministerial Disaster Management Coordination Committee' held with State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman in the chair.
Later, the state minister briefed media about the damages and the initiatives the government has taken to recover the huge amount of losses of the flood affected people and region.
Dr Enamur said in the second week of May, heavy rainfall was recorded in the country's north and eastern region. Same time, heavy rain      shower occurred in the Meghalaya, Assam and Tripura region in India during the same period.
"As a result, the rivers of Sylhet region started flowing above the danger level due to the heavy rainfall and upstream water entered the country through the rivers. In this situation, flood situation was created in Sylhet and Sunamganj and nearby districts in mid-May and it spread in 18 districts gradually," he added. The state minister said that crops of some Tk 1,258.54 crore was damaged completely while crops of some Tk 55,957.21 crore was damaged partially during the flood.
During the flood, houses of Tk 364.85 crore were damaged completely and Tk 1,355.03 crore was damaged partially. Besides, bridges, culverts, pucca roads, brick-build road and soil roads, educational institutions, mosques, madrashahs, temples, dams were also damaged in the flood. Including all, the amount of total damages raised at Tk 86,811.66 crore, he added.
The state minister informed that the government has tried to stand beside the people during the massive disaster providing necessary relief supports.
Till July 21 from April 1 this year, the government has allocated 7,020 metric tons of rice, Taka nine crore cash, 1,40,132 packet dried and other foods, Tk 40 lakh for buying baby foods, Tk 40 lakh for cattle feed for the affected people. Besides, Tk 2.61 lakh and 8,700 bundle corrugated iron sheets were also distributed among the flood victims for building houses, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
89.51pc Cabinet decisions implemented since Jan 2019
DMT to determine iron ore reserve in Dinajpur
Teknaf UNO made OSD
Over 14,000 children die in BD due to drowning every year
Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi laid to rest at his village home
Digital evidence admissible in court
Flood loss estimated at Tk 86,812cr: Ministry
The long wait of coastal fishermen has ended as fishing


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft