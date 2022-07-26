CU awakens to sexual harassment issue

CHATTOGRAM July 25: The Chattogram University (CU), one of the highest seats of learning in the country, of late awoke to the issue of sexual harassment of female students by rogue students of the Institute.

The CU authorities took

punitive steps against four students for sexually harassing female students one year ago. The authorities resolved three disputes lodged in September 2021 over harassment.

The Acting Registrar of CU SM Monirul Hasan on Monday noon told journalists that the CU authorities have decided to expel four students for one year each for sexually harassing female students.

After a long time, the CU authorities came to its senses after sexual assault of a student on July 17.

The expelled students are Jannatul Islam Rubel of Islamic History and Culture, M Imon Ahmed and Rakib Hasan Raju of Philosophy Department and Junayed Ahmed of Arabic Department. All are activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and students of 2019-20 session.

Monirul Hasan said the accused had harassed two female students of Department of Mass Communication and Journalism in front of the Central Jame Masjid on the campus on September 17 in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Hathazari police applied for seven days remand of the five students who had been arrested on July 23.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested five students, including the prime suspect, all allegedly BCL activists, on charges of sexually harassing a female student of Chattogram University.

The prime suspect, a third-year history student of Chattogram University, was arrested along with other culprits by RAB during series of raids in different parts of Chattogram on Friday.

Two of the arrested are Chattogram University students while the others were studying at Hathazari College.

Mohammed Azim, a third-year history student of CU, was identified as the main perpetrator. The 23-year-old is a resident of Hathazari's Fatehpur, Nurul Afsar Babu is a second-year anthropology student of CU, while three others arrested are M Nur Hussain Shaon, 22, a first-year student of sociology and Masud Rana, 22, a second-year student and Saiful also a student of Hathazari College.

On July 17, a female student and her friend were allegedly waylaid by five strangers while they were returning to their residential hall at 9:30pm.

The miscreants forcibly took them to the Botanical Garden and harassed them there. They photographed the incident and threatened to spread the video recordings on the internet. They allegedly tried to rape the girls as well.











