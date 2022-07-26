Tk 81cr toll collected so far

After one month of opening the Padma Bridge, the toll collected from the bridge is about Tk80.39 crore. Daily average is Tk 2.05 crore. During the period, 5 lakh 75 thousand 462 vehicles crossed the bridge from both ends. The Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) gave

the information.

According to BBA, the day after the opening of the bridge on June 27, the toll was collected at 2 crore 19 lakh 26 thousand 950 taka. However, on July 8, the highest record amount of toll collected was 4 crore 19 lakh 39 thousand 650 taka. A total of 31 thousand 723 vehicles crossed the bridge that day.

The lowest toll was collected on the day of Eid, July 10. Total 1 crore 46 lakh 10 thousand 850 taka was collected. A total of 11 thousand 954 vehicles crossed the bridge that day.

Mawa toll plaza in charge Executive Engineer Mahmudur Rahman said "There was pressure during Eid. But we managed to handle that pressure successfully. Now the vehicle crossing time is as usual. Korea Expressway Corporation will install a more modern toll collection system by December. Then capacity will increase and toll will be collected faster. Now 1000 to 1200 vehicles are being collected per hour, then it will be more."

He further said that now cash transaction tolls are being collected at the Mawa end, besides a hybrid lane with cash and electronic transaction lanes. The toll plaza will also have an ETC lane in the final phase. Besides, there will be emergency lane.

Meanwhile, there is still no lack of people's interest around this bridge. For this reason, the Tourism Corporation has arranged special tours on holidays for interested visitors. This special tour to see Padma Bridge was inaugurated on July 22 at Tk999.

According to the sources of Tourism Corporation, 60 visitors have met in the first tour. These visitors are taken on a first-come, first-served basis in two air-conditioned tourist coaches from Agargaon in the capital to see the Padma Bridge. In addition to the two coaches, some visitors were taken in a microbus in the first tour, said Deputy Manager (Marketing and Travel) Sheikh Mehdi Hasan of the Corporation.

He also said that Padma Bridge has been booked in advance from July 23 to July 29 to visit.

Assistant Engineer of BBA Ziadul Hasan said that we can say the total amount of money we have collected as toll by tomorrow.

However, when asked how much money can be collected, he said that in all, more than Tk80.5 crore can be collected.

Regarding the slow pace of toll collection, he said that the slow pace is ending soon.

He expressed hope, "Vehicles will be able to move in the future soon. There will be no more traffic jam on both sides of the Padma Bridge."











