Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Padma Bridge

Tk 81cr toll collected so far

Parjatan launches tour package on holidays

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Staff Correspondent

After one month of opening the Padma Bridge, the toll collected from the bridge is about Tk80.39 crore. Daily average is Tk 2.05 crore. During the period, 5 lakh 75 thousand 462 vehicles crossed the bridge from both ends. The Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) gave
the information.
According to BBA, the day after the opening of the bridge on June 27, the toll was collected at 2 crore 19 lakh 26 thousand 950 taka. However, on July 8, the highest record amount of toll collected was 4 crore 19 lakh 39 thousand 650 taka. A total of 31 thousand 723 vehicles crossed the bridge that day.
The lowest toll was collected on the day of Eid, July 10. Total 1 crore 46 lakh 10 thousand 850 taka was collected. A total of 11 thousand 954 vehicles crossed the bridge that day.
Mawa toll plaza in charge Executive Engineer Mahmudur Rahman said "There was pressure during Eid. But we managed to handle that pressure successfully. Now the vehicle crossing time is as usual. Korea Expressway Corporation will install a more modern toll collection system by December. Then capacity will increase and toll will be collected faster. Now 1000 to 1200 vehicles are being collected per hour, then it will be more."
He further said that now cash transaction tolls are being collected at the Mawa end, besides a hybrid lane with cash and electronic transaction lanes. The toll plaza will also have an ETC lane in the final phase. Besides, there will be emergency lane.
Meanwhile, there is still no lack of people's interest around this bridge. For this reason, the Tourism Corporation has arranged special tours on holidays for interested visitors. This special tour to see Padma Bridge was inaugurated on July 22 at Tk999.
According to the sources of Tourism Corporation, 60 visitors have met in the first tour. These visitors are taken on a first-come, first-served basis in two air-conditioned tourist coaches from Agargaon in the capital to see the Padma Bridge. In addition to the two coaches, some visitors were taken in a microbus in the first tour, said Deputy Manager (Marketing and Travel) Sheikh Mehdi Hasan of the Corporation.
He also said that Padma Bridge has been booked in advance from July 23 to July 29 to visit.
Assistant Engineer of BBA Ziadul Hasan said that we can say the total amount of money we have collected as toll by tomorrow.
However, when asked how much money can be collected, he said that in all, more than Tk80.5 crore can be collected.
Regarding the slow pace of toll collection, he said that the slow pace is ending soon.
He expressed hope, "Vehicles will be able to move in the future soon. There will be no more traffic jam on both sides of the Padma Bridge."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
89.51pc Cabinet decisions implemented since Jan 2019
DMT to determine iron ore reserve in Dinajpur
Teknaf UNO made OSD
Over 14,000 children die in BD due to drowning every year
Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi laid to rest at his village home
Digital evidence admissible in court
Flood loss estimated at Tk 86,812cr: Ministry
The long wait of coastal fishermen has ended as fishing


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft