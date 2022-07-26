Murmu sworn in as India's first tribal President

Video
Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, July 25: Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as India's president on Monday, making her the first person from one of the country's marginalised tribal communities to serve as head of state.
The former school teacher and state governor was elected to the largely ceremonial position last week with 64 percent of the  vote by members of India's parliament and state assemblies.
Murmu, who is from the Santhal tribe and was born in eastern Odisha state, paid her respects before her inauguration at a memorial dedicated to India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi.
"I started my life journey from a small tribal village," Murmu, 64, said after taking the oath of office in parliament.
"From the background I come from, it was like a dream for me to even get elementary education," she added.
"But despite many obstacles, my resolve remained strong and I became the first daughter from my village to go to college."
Murmu's win was considered a certainty because of the strength of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the parliament and state assemblies.
Analysts said the move would probably help Prime Minister Narendra Modi extend his base among the poor tribal communities ahead of his re-election bid in 2024.
"Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden," Modi said on Twitter after Murmu's address.    -AFP


