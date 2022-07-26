Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD urges India to ease visa regime

Third consular dialogue held

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Diplomatic Correspondent

The 3rd Consular Dialogue between Bangladesh and India has agreed to expedite the process of consular access, transfer of sentenced persons and visa related issues as soon as possible.
However, both sides also reiterated their earlier commitments to share real time information on detainees.
The dialogue was held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka led by Ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while the Indian delegation was led by Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (Consular, Passport & Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs).
"The entire gamut of bilateral consular issues was discussed in depth during the dialogue. The agenda items included expeditious repatriation of each other's nationals, particularly trafficked women and children, smooth issuance of exit permits and granting consular access for a longer period," Foreign Ministry release said.
During the meeting Bangladesh side emphasized on flexibilities in the visa regime and requested the Indian side to address the difference in overstay fine structures applied by India.
However, Indian side was also requested to ease registration requirements for Bangladeshi patients going for treatment at various hospitals in India.
Request to ease travel restrictions through all ports for Bangladeshi nationals was also reiterated by the Bangladesh side. The two sides agreed to expedite the process of consular access, transfer of sentenced persons and visa related issues among others.
Both sides agreed that the Consular Dialogue is an important mechanism to further strengthen the people-centric approach which is at the core of the excellent ties between the two friendly countries.
The Consular Dialogue is a reflection of the commitment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for providing better consular services to Bangladeshi nationals going abroad, as well as foreign nationals approaching Bangladesh Missions for consular services. The first ever Consular Dialogue between Bangladesh and India was held in Dhaka on 19 November 2017 and the 2nd Consular Dialogue between Bangladesh and India was held in New Delhi on 28 January 2021.
The 3rd Consular Dialogue was held in a cordial atmosphere and leader of Indian delegation proposed that the next round of Consular Dialogue may be held at New Delhi, India at a mutually convenient date, the Foreign Ministry said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
89.51pc Cabinet decisions implemented since Jan 2019
DMT to determine iron ore reserve in Dinajpur
Teknaf UNO made OSD
Over 14,000 children die in BD due to drowning every year
Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi laid to rest at his village home
Digital evidence admissible in court
Flood loss estimated at Tk 86,812cr: Ministry
The long wait of coastal fishermen has ended as fishing


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft