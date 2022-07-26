Video
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022
Home Front Page

Covid: 5 more deaths, 548 cases reported

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

Five more people died from Covid, and 548 tested positive for the virus in the 24 hours to Monday as cases are creeping up again in Bangladesh.
While the country's total fatalities reached 29,271, the new number took its caseload to 2,002,323, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As Covid is spreading fast, the daily case positivity rate rose to 7.84 percent from Sunday's 7.04 percent as 6,987 samples were tested.
Of the deceased, there were two men and three women; two were from Rajshahi, and one each was from Chattogram, Khulna and Rangpur divisions.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. The recovery rate rose to 96.75 percent from Sunday's 96.71 percent.
In June, the country
reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.
Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on November 20 last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.    -UNB


