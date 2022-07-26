Uphill task for DGHS to dispense 20m C-19 vaccines before Nov  

People's apathy to blame for impasse despite govt's awareness campaigns

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirm some 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, which will expire next November, are in stock.

However, at least 3.3 million people have not yet taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 9.4 million people have not taken the second dose of the vaccine. The first and second doses of the coronavirus vaccine will not be administered to 18-year-old and above after November, said the DGHS.

Dr Shamsul Haque, Director of the DGHS vaccination programme confirmed the matter on Monday.

He said, "The government had arranged campaign to administer Covid-19 vaccines several time but due to reluctance and apathy, many people still remained out of the vaccination programme. We've about 19,300,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine in stock. It will expire in November. So those who have not yet received the first and the second doses of the vaccine will not get it again if they do not take it before November."

"Some 3.3 million people have not yet received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 9.4 million people have not received the second dose. However, there is sufficient stock of booster doses of the vaccine," he added.

Stating that 308.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been purchased so far, he said that more than 280 million have already been administered.

He further said, "Most of the people who died recent days due to Covid-19 were unvaccinated." He urged those who have not yet been vaccinated to get it soon.

However, recently in a programme, the Director General of the DGHS Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said that though Covid-19 vaccine does not offer a complete prevention from Coronavirus infection but the percentage of the risk is much lower to the vaccinated people from the effect of the virus.

Khurshid Alam said, "Vaccines have been invented after the outbreak of the pandemic. It certainly has benefits. Although it does not offer complete protection, it reduces fatalities. Most of the vaccinated people affected do not have to be admitted to the hospital."

"In the ongoing fourth wave of the corona pandemic, 70 per cent of the dead were not vaccinated. It has never been said that people won't die after taking the vaccine. But it will provide some protection," he added.









