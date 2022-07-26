PM invited to visit Japan

The Japanese government has invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit Japan this year as the two countries want to further strengthen the relations.

"Our Prime Minister has been invited. It will be a priority visit," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam after his meeting with parliamentary vice-minister for foreign affairs of Japan Honda Taro on Sunday night.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit Japan this year as the two countries want to further strengthen the relations. The State Minister said the visit will take place at a time convenient to the both sides.

He termed the relations between Bangladesh and Japan very deep and comprehensive.

During the meeting,

they discussed ways to strengthen political and economic relations with continued support from Japan to Bangladesh in the post-LDC era.

They also discussed ways to expedite Rohingya repatriation efforts apart from cooperating towards mega projects.

The Japanese parliamentary vice-minister termed his meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen fruitful and meaningful.

They also discussed issues related to cooperation in international fora, including the United Nations.















