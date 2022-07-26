PM asks to minimize costs of govt projects

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the authorities concerned to minimize costs of the government projects being implemented in the country considering global economic recession by giving some specific directives about the cost minimization.

The PM has given the instructions at the regular meeting of Cabinet held on Monday at Secretariat. She chaired joining the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other Cabinet members and officials concerned joined

from Secretariat's Cabinet meeting room.

"The PM has asked the authorities to divide the projects in three categories. Of those, the most important projects would be taken in 'A' category and be able to use its entire allocation for expenditure. The projects of 'B' category will be able to use 75 percent of its allocated funds while the 'C' category projects will remain suspended for the time being," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said while briefing media about the outcomes of Monday' meeting.

Regarding the process of categorizing the projects, he said that the ministries and divisions will decide about the categories considering the importance of the projects. "If the authorities want to change the categories of the projects, they will be able to change consulting with the finance ministry."

He also informed that the PM has also asked the authorities not to procure the materials which are not much essential now. Such procurements will remain suspended now. Especially, the PM reminded the issue of procuring cars asking not to buy those now.

Regarding foreign tours and training tours in abroad, Anwarul Islam said, "We have already barred on tours of foreign trainings. But, the foreign tours related with procurement can be allowed."

"The tour related with foreign aides would also be allowed. But, foreign tours with government funds can only be allowed for procurement purposes. Other tours will not be allowed with public funds. The study tours expensing government funds will also remain suspended," he added.

The PM has also asked to the authorities to be economy in using government transports and becoming productive in the meeting. She sought all out assistance from all concerned to follow the directives.











