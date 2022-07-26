Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM asks to minimize costs of govt projects

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the authorities concerned to minimize costs of the government projects being implemented in the country considering global economic recession by giving some specific directives about the cost minimization.
The PM has given the instructions at the regular meeting of Cabinet held on Monday at Secretariat. She chaired joining the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other Cabinet members and officials concerned joined
from Secretariat's Cabinet meeting room.
"The PM has asked the authorities to divide the projects in three categories. Of those, the most important projects would be taken in 'A' category and be able to use its entire allocation for expenditure. The projects of 'B' category will be able to use 75 percent of its allocated funds while the 'C' category projects will remain suspended for the time being," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said while briefing media about the outcomes of Monday' meeting.
Regarding the process of categorizing the projects, he said that the ministries and divisions will decide about the categories considering the importance of the projects. "If the authorities want to change the categories of the projects, they will be able to change consulting with the finance ministry."
He also informed that the PM has also asked the authorities not to procure the materials which are not much essential now. Such procurements will remain suspended now. Especially, the PM reminded the issue of procuring cars asking not to buy those now.
Regarding foreign tours and training tours in abroad, Anwarul Islam said, "We have already barred on tours of foreign trainings. But, the foreign tours related with procurement can be allowed."
"The tour related with foreign aides would also be allowed. But, foreign tours with government funds can only be allowed for procurement purposes. Other tours will not be allowed with public funds. The study tours expensing government funds will also remain suspended," he added.
The PM has also asked to the authorities to be economy in using government transports and becoming productive in the meeting. She sought all out assistance from all concerned to follow the directives.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
89.51pc Cabinet decisions implemented since Jan 2019
DMT to determine iron ore reserve in Dinajpur
Teknaf UNO made OSD
Over 14,000 children die in BD due to drowning every year
Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi laid to rest at his village home
Digital evidence admissible in court
Flood loss estimated at Tk 86,812cr: Ministry
The long wait of coastal fishermen has ended as fishing


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft