If govt doesn't cooperate with EC, elections will be questionable: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "If the government does not cooperate with the Election Commission (EC) during the national elections, the election will become questionable."

The CEC said it in his closing remarks after ending dialogue with Bangladesh Muslim League on Monday.

Ahead of the 12th National Assembly elections, the EC is holding series of dialogue with political parties in the EC building at Agargaon in the capital.

Habibul Awal said, "We will seek cooperation from the government during the general elections to make the elections fair and impartial. We believe that the government cannot refuse to cooperate. If the government does not cooperate then, the general election will be in question".

"To strengthen the EC, many political parties suggested affiliating different ministries to the EC," said CEC and added, "Another crisis may arise if Public Administration Ministry, Home Ministry and Defence Ministry are brought under the EC during the general election," the CEC said and added, "If these ministries are entrusted to us by amending the constitution and laws, then we can accept it. Otherwise we can't give assurance

about it."

"Because as a result we will become Home Minister, Defence Minister or any such minister of the Election Commission, it can create another crisis," he added.

"The big problems that have been mentioned in the discussion with the political parties and all threats from outside the country, should be solved politically," said Kazi Habibul Awal.

Bangladesh Muslim League and Bangladesh Workers Party participated in the seventh day of this continuous dialogue. On the other hand, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) boycott the dialogue.

The Bangladesh Workers Party has made 11-point proposals to the EC. 9 representatives of the party under the leadership of General Secretary Comrade Fazle Hossain Badsha participated at the dialogue.

The party has demanded distribution of seats in the National Assembly based on their 11th round of votes. In addition, to ensure the voting rights of the expatriates, to prepare voter list in the hill tracts area according to the Hill Tracts Peace Accord and to reconstitute the electoral areas.

The Bangladesh Muslim League has said, "The voters are not ready to vote in electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming parliamentary elections. At the same time, the party also demanded to bring back 'no' vote in the ballots papers.

In the proposal signed by Bangladesh Muslim League President Advocate Badruddoza Souza and General Secretary Kazi Abul Khair, 19 recommendations are highlighted on legal framework, electoral process and miscellaneous issues.

EC is scheduled to discuss with Jamiat-e-Ulama-e Islam, Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, National People's Party (PPP) and Islami Andolan Bangladesh.

Election Commission public relation office informed that, the remaining three parties except the Islami Andolan Bangladesh will participate in the discussion.













