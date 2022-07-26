Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

3 alleged thiefs held in city

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

Detectives on Sunday arrested three alleged members of a gang of thieves in the capital.
The arrestees are Anik Hasan, 22, Nahid Hossain, 19 and Nadeem Mohammad Sagor, 18.
Tipped off, a team of DB police conducted drives in capital's Bashundhara and Vatara areas and in Cumilla on Sunday and arrested them, said DMP's Media and Public Relations wing Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Faruque Hossain.
During the drives, 45 stolen mobile phones of different brands worth Tk 15 lakh were seized from their possessions.
The theft took place on July 5 at Sefa International Mobile Showroom on Level-4, Block-C of Jamuna Future Park in the capital's Bashundhara, added the DC. Later, detectives started an investigation into the matter and identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 alleged thiefs held in city
47 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
A delegation of Road Safety Project of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health
Seat belts mandatory for all vehicles: Rowshan Ara
Young girl gang raped in Ctg
Judiciary to be digitized soon, Minister says
Mango trading make Rajshahi economy vibrant
Students, parents and city dwellers risking their lives cross the Dhaka


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft