3 alleged thiefs held in city

Detectives on Sunday arrested three alleged members of a gang of thieves in the capital.

The arrestees are Anik Hasan, 22, Nahid Hossain, 19 and Nadeem Mohammad Sagor, 18.

Tipped off, a team of DB police conducted drives in capital's Bashundhara and Vatara areas and in Cumilla on Sunday and arrested them, said DMP's Media and Public Relations wing Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Faruque Hossain.

During the drives, 45 stolen mobile phones of different brands worth Tk 15 lakh were seized from their possessions.

The theft took place on July 5 at Sefa International Mobile Showroom on Level-4, Block-C of Jamuna Future Park in the capital's Bashundhara, added the DC. Later, detectives started an investigation into the matter and identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage. -UNB