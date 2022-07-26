47 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 25: A total of 47 people were tested positive for Covid-19 during last 24 hours till Monday after testing 361 samples in 12 Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

The Covid-19 infection rate in Chattogram hit almost 13.01 percent till Monday morning.

With the diagnosis of 47 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 1,28,406 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said.

At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients reached to 126601 with the recovery of 34 more patients during the time.

The average recovery rate currently stands at 98.89 percent in Chattogram City and the district areas.

With one more new death recorded during the period, the death toll rose to 1,367.









