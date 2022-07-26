Video
Seat belts mandatory for all vehicles: Rowshan Ara

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Observer Desk

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges Rowshan Ara Mannan, MP said that it is necessary to ensure the seat belts for all in motor vehicles.
Along with that, she said that she will also discuss with the ministry regarding the necessary amendment of the Road Transport Act related to the use of seat belts for all in motor vehicles and standard helmets for motorcycle riders.
A delegation of Road Safety Project of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector met her at her residence in Motijheel on Saturday (July 23) at 10 am.
During the meeting, Director of Health and Wash Sector of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Iqbal Masud shared about the current situation of road crash in the country and the road safety program of Dhaka Ahsania Mission.
At the same time, he drew attention to the quick circulation of road transport regulations.
Dhaka Ahsania Mission's Road Safety Project Coordinator Sharmeen Rahman, and Advocacy Officer Dr. Tasnim Mehbuba Bandhan were also present during the meeting.
It should be noted that 311 people were killed in 274 road crashes in the country in total 12 days before and after Eid-ul-Azha (July 5-July 16).
At least 1197 people were injured. Out of that 43 were women and 58 were children among the dead. 123 people were killed in 154 motorcycle crash, which is 39.54 percent of the total fatalities.
This Parliamentarian believes that everyone should work together in coordinate way to reduce the number of dead and injured on the road.


A delegation of Road Safety Project of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health
