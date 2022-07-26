Young girl gang raped in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 25: A young girl has reportedly been raped by four men on Bayezid-Fouzdarhat Link road in Chattogram, police said on Monday.

The crime took place on Saturday under no 2 bridge of Sitakunda upazila.

The girl is now undergoing treatment at One-Stop-Crisis Centre of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital.

Waliullah Akbar, officer-in-charge of Akbar Shah Police Station, said the rapists with a promise to provide her a good job, took the girl to the area where they were supposed to meet person for her job.

At one stage, they violated her in turns.

Later, she made a phone call at emergency helpline 999 and then police rescued the girl.

Following her statement, police arrested one Bappi in this connection on Sunday.

Police also identified two associates of Bappi-Ripon and Russel.













