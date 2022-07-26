Video
Judiciary to be digitized soon, Minister says

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said that use of information technology is essential to establish the rule of law and the right to access justice in the current era of globalization.
He also said that the present government has taken several steps, including legal steps, to digitize the judiciary to ensure justice for all within short time.
Keeping this belief, the present government introduced Virtual Courts in Bangladesh Supreme Court and Subordinate Courts through the enactment of the Use of Information Technology by Courts Act, 2020, which is a landmark step in the digitization of the judicial system in Bangladesh. Country's people have already started in getting the benefits of these measures, the law minister noted.
The law minister came up with the observations while he was addressing as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court building in Rangamati via video conferencing from Dhaka.
The Law Minster also said that Bangabandhu dreamed of an independent and strong judiciary, where people seeking justice would get speedy justice without suffering.
To realize this dream, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has taken several far-reaching plans and as a part of the implementation of the said plan, is building state-of-the-art infrastructure for the judiciary, he noted.







