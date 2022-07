Students, parents and city dwellers risking their lives cross the Dhaka













Students, parents and city dwellers risking their lives cross the Dhaka - Mymensingh Highway near RAJUK Uttara Model College Bus Stand in the capital. Authorities concerned demolished a foot-over bridge nearby the bus stand to facilitate the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project work yet the foot-over bridge has been not been placed long after completion of the project. photo: observer