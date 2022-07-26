Video
Ministry instructs JU to prepare three member VC panel

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Staff Correspondent

The Ministry of Education has issued instructions for the selection of a three-member Senate Vice-Chancellor (VC) panel for the appointment of the VC of Jahangirnagar University (JU).
 Abu Yusuf Ahmed, Additional Secretary of the University Department of the Ministry, confirmed this information on Monday.
Yusuf Ahmed said that about a month ago, verbal instructions were given to the current VC Prof Nurul Alam for the selection of the VC Panel.  
The VC will take further action as per the University Act.
In response to a question about how soon the panel can be selected, he said that it has been told to the VC several attempts have been made to talk to JU's current vice-chancellor Nurul Alam over the phone to find out about this. There was no response from him.
However, an internal source of the University said that the University administration has decided to hold the panel election on August 12.
The demand for the election of the VC panel through democratic means in JU has been for a long time. In order to implement the demands, there have been several programs under the banner of 'Progressive Teachers' Society that believes in Bangabandhu's ideals and the spirit of liberation war' and 'Progressive Alliance that believes in Bangabandhu's ideals and the spirit of liberation war'.


