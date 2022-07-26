Video
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022
Editorial

PM woos the youth to fishery business

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

While launching the National Fisheries Week 2022 last Sunday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the country's youths to set up export-oriented fish processing industries, so to give a boost to the country's foreign exchange earnings. Referring to the 100 economic zones scattered across the country, she made a call to potential fishery entrepreneurs to set up their industries there. Moreover, the prime minister also emphasized on establishing food and fish processing industries within the country's exclusive economic zones.

From fish production and conservation lenses, the PM also urged all to remain alert against catching shrimp fry using net along coastal areas including Cox's Bazar and Kuakata, since the bad practice in the process also kills many other varieties of fish fries. Besides she called on to make best use Haor water bodies of the country for fish cultivation.

We are in full agreement with the PM's call. Simultaneously, we also appreciate her clear and astute reading on proper conservation and cultivation of fishery resources in the country.

It is encouraging to note that the government has built a fish landing station in Netrokona , and more landing stations are under construction in Sunamganj, Kishoreganj and Sylhet.

Understandably, our Haor areas have massive potentials not only for producing rice but also fish. But we believe, it is also important to set up fish landing stations near all sizable water bodies spread out across the country.  

However, currently per capita fish protein intake in the country is around 62 grams per day while the country is daily producing 62.5 grams fish protein. The surplus amount is surely an achievement. That said - Fishery resources are an important source of proteins, vitamins and micronutrients that are not available in huge quantity and diversity, either in crops or in other animal products.

From an economic perspective, fishing is an important economic activity. According to fiscal reports prior the pandemic, Bangladesh exported fish worth $ 614 million to international markets. Now the export target should be to cross the billion dollar mark.

Despite the pandemic ravaging our fisheries sector a couple of years ago, Bangladesh witnessed a 25 fold increase in the sector in the past three decades - no mean feat. In addition, geographically we have been blessed for being one of the biggest and most active deltas, fed by three mighty rivers: the Padma, the Meghna and the Jamuna. This advantage contributes to a high potential for fresh and brackish water capture and culture fisheries coupled with vast unexplored marine resources.

Now that the PM has wooed youth entrepreneurs to explore their luck in the fisheries sector, it is up to our policy makers and bureaucrats concerned to create a favourable business environment for young investors and entrepreneurs.



